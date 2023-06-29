Qatar - The Eid al-Adha celebrations at Katara-The Cultural Village and Lusail Boulevard attracted thousands from all age groups with spectacular fireworks being the highlight at both locations. Katara offered its visitors a good number of activities, with the fireworks being the main attraction. Thursday also the fireworks will light up the sky above Katara at 8.30pm.

Children received gifts as part of the festivities, being distributed daily at 6.45pm and 7.30pm, on Katara's Corniche until the third day of Eid. The Arab Postal Stamp Museum at Building 22 showcased an exhibition of Islamic stamps related to Haj, alongside a documentary film about Makkah, using VR technology in collaboration with the Ministry of Endowment and Islamic Affairs.

The exhibition will be open to the public until the third day of Eid from 4.30pm to 8pm.

Movies, theatre, and music were also featured at Katara. At Al Hekma Square, the audience enjoyed the play 'Intellect is a Blessing', written and directed by artist Hanan Sadiq. The songs of the play, also composed by Hanan Sadiq, emphasise the importance of using one's intellect, not giving up to difficulties and challenges in life. The play also promotes values such as co-operation, perseverance, and positive thinking among children.

The Katara Oud Center is hosting a series of musical evenings.

The first night featured performances by Faisal Najm, Osama Hussein, and Riyad Bouallem. Thursday, Qatar Armed Forces Music Band will perform. On Friday, artiste Bashir Jaber will present a special performance of his best compositions and songs.

The Katara Oud Center has invited amateur musicians and enthusiasts to participate in presenting their compositions, daily at 8pm.

Al Thuraya Dome Planetarium at Building 47 will screen three films Thursday. The first, 3D film 'Space Oasis', is at 5pm, followed by 'Guardians of Zula' at 6pm and 'Ghost of the Universe' at 7pm.

Katara also presents a variety of competitions as part of the Eid al-Adha celebrations. One of them is the 'Questions and Answers' competition, held for three days at 6.30pm and 8pm, at Al Hekma Square. This competition targets children and cash prizes are awarded immediately.

Another competition, 'Eid Takbeer in Katara,' is dedicated to males aged 10 years old and above. Participants are required to record videos of the Takbeerat (Eid chants) in Katara, with clear facial features, high-quality audio and video, and duration not exceeding one and a half minutes. Entries should be sent via WhatsApp at 66894698.

There is also a 'Best Eid Outfit' competition, open to boys and girls up to the age of 15 years old, running throughout the three days of Eid.

