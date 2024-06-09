Muscat – The Rub al Khali border crossing has facilitated the passage of over 3,800 pilgrims headed to the Holy Lands in Saudi Arabia for the annual haj pilgrimage. The last group of pilgrims departed through the border crossing in Dhahirah, which serves as the only road link between Oman and Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

This year, a total of 14,000 pilgrims from Oman – 13,500 nationals and 500 residents, including 250 Arabs and 250 non-Arabs residing in the sultanate – are participating in the haj.

Malik bin Khalifa al Maamari, Assistant Director of Endowments and Religious Affairs Department in Dhahirah and a member of the team managing pilgrims at the crossing, highlighted the concerted efforts of various authorities to streamline procedures for pilgrims. These include coordination with Royal Oman Police, the Omani Haj Mission and Saudi authorities.

“The facilitation of the pilgrims’ journey through the border has been a priority, with swift clearance processes reflecting the dedication of all involved authorities to ease procedures for the pilgrims,” stated Maamari.

Additionally, on the road to the border, the Social Development Committee, represented by the Ibri Charitable Team, supported the pilgrims’ journey. It set up a station in Ibri to manage the transit of 99 buses from various governorates in cooperation with Royal Oman Police. This station, staffed by a volunteer team of men and women, played a vital role in facilitating movement through Dhahirah.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

