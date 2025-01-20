Nigerians intending to perform this year’s Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are to pay between the sum of N8,327,125.59 and N8,784,085.59 as fares, which the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria described as a product of extensive collaboration.

This was announced by the Hajj Commission this morning, saying this followed approval by the Office of the Vice-President.

A release signed by NAHCON Assistant Director, Information and Publications, Fatima Sanda Usara, made available to Tribune Online in the early hours of today informed that the fares were arrived at by the Hajj Commission in collaboration with the Presidency and the leadership of the Forum of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

According to Usara, intending pilgrims from Adamawa/Borno zone, comprising Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe states, would pay the sum of N8,327,125.59, while those from the remaining 15 Northern states, making up the northern zone, N8, 457,685.59.

She added that the fare for intending pilgrims from Southern states is N8,784,085.59.

According to her, NAHCON, the Presidency, and state pilgrims welfare boards “did their best to maintain the Hajj fare within the same range as previously charged”.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), under the leadership of its Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman is pleased to announce the Hajj fare for the 2025 season. The fare was announced sequel to approval from the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Indeed NAHCON Chairman and his team in collaboration with representative of the Presidency, Malam Ameen Amshi, who is Special Assistant to the President, Special Duties did their best to maintain the Hajj fare within the same range as previously charged.

“Others who actively participated in stemming the cost are leadership of State Executive Secretaries, namely Malam Idris Ahmad Almakura, the Forum Chairman who doubles as the Executive Secretary (E.S) of Nasarawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, his colleague from Kebbi State and Deputy Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu Yaro, with their Secretary and E.S of Adamawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Salihu among others who worked tirelessly to ensure that the fares do not skyrocket.

“This modest effort on the fare was reached after extensive consultations to ensure inclusivity in this important decision-making process,” Usara stated.

While stating that NAHCON chairman describes this year’s Hajj fare as a product of extensive collaboration, Usara stated that Professor Usman expressed his appreciation to the Presidency and the state pilgrims welfare boards.

The chairman, however, urged intending pilgrims to take note of the timelines for this year’s Hajj exercise and the guidelines issued by the Saudi Arabian authorities and emphasised the importance of early payment and timely registration to avoid last-minute inconveniences.

"Professor Saleh commended the whole team describing the Hajj fare as a product of extensive collaboration with all stakeholders. He appreciated the support of the Presidency and Forum of State E.S.

“The Chairman urged prospective pilgrims to take note of the timelines and Saudi guidelines while emphasising the importance of early payment and timely registration to avoid last-minute inconveniences,” she stated.

