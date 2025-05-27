MALE — Saudi Arabia launched the "Makkah Route" Initiative in the Maldives on Monday, making it the eighth country to benefit from the initiative. The other countries are Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, and Côte d'Ivoire.



Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu inaugurated the Makkah Route Initiative at Velana International Airport in Male in the presence of Chairman of the "Makkah Route" Supervisory Committee Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Yahya, Maldives Islamic Minister Dr. Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed and Acting Chargé d'Affaires at the Saudi Embassy in the Maldives Fahad Al-Dosari.



A high-level Saudi delegation, including officials from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as senior officials from the Maldivian government also attended the ceremony.



The first group of 234 Maldivian pilgrims under the Makkah Route Initiative left the Male airport for Saudi Arabia.



The "Makkah Route" Initiative focuses on facilitating the smooth and seamless completion of all travel procedures for pilgrims from beneficiary countries in their designated embarkation points. These include issuing Hajj visas electronically, taking biometrics, completing entry procedures to the Kingdom from the airport of the country of departure after verifying that the required health requirements are met.



The process involves coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom. The passengers are then transferred directly to buses to be transported to their residences in Makkah and Madinah. Partner agencies are responsible for the delivery of their luggage to buses and accommodation of the pilgrims.



The Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative for the seventh year in a row as part of the Doyof Al-Rahman Program, one of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. This initiative is being implemented in cooperation with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Endowments, the Doyof Al-Rahman Program, and the General Directorate of Passports.

