Over 300 riders took to Al Hudayriat Island’s cycling track for the second edition of NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Annual Falcon Ride. Riders of all skill levels were invited to join the free community ride, and participants were presented with a complimentary Annual Falcon Ride cycling jersey, sunglasses, and participation medals. Riders enjoyed a scenic view of Abu Dhabi’s skyline at dusk, fresh air, and outdoor exercise as they completed the 10km cycle loop, with the option to add additional laps.

With the growing popularity of cycling in the UAE, both as a means of exercise and transportation, The Annual Falcon Ride contributes to the larger national vision to promote an active and sustainable lifestyle. The UAE has launched several initiatives to support this further, including Abu Dhabi 360 and Bike Abu Dhabi, which is designed to spearhead the emirate’s long-term cycling ambitions and foster links between three critical elements for cycling growth: mobility, health and leisure, and sport.