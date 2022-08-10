Muscat - To encourage travel, Air India has launched a special Independence Day offer from all GCC countries, including Oman, for passengers travelling to India.

Under the scheme, one-way flight tickets from Muscat to Kannur will cost passengers as low as OMR36.100.

The one-way flight tickets to Hyderabad and Mumbai starts from OMR43.100. “Air India celebrates India’s Independence Day by offering ‘One India One Fare’ for travel from the Gulf countries (UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia) to India,” the carrier said.

The return fares for Kannur from Muscat starts from OMR82.300 while for Mumbai it is OMR81.500 and for Hyderabad OMR80.200.

For Delhi and Chennai, one way ticket will cost OMR65.100 and OMR109.300 for return ticket.

Describing it as salient features, the carrier said: “The ‘One India One Fare’ Independence Day Special offer goes on sale from 8th August 22 till 21st August 22 and for travel effective from 8th August 22 to 15th October 22 only. The scheme is available for sale from City Booking Office (CTOs), website, mobile app and through travel agents.”

This is not all. The carrier is also offering an extra 5 kg free baggage in the promotional offer. “But this is only valid on direct flights only,” the carrier added.

Travel agents said the airline is offering low fares as the low season has begun in Oman. “Most of the expats who have gone home during the summer holidays and Eid Al Adha holidays have returned and the load factor has come down in most of the flights,” one of them said.

Another travel agent said: “I think the airline wants everyone to travel so they have come up with special offers as there is lesser demand. So, rather than having empty seats on the flight, they want to give it to someone.”

Travel agents admitted that there is not much demand for people travelling abroad after vacation. “First, the holiday announcement came very late and second, it is just for five days. So the airlines have started offering attractive deals to woo passengers,” one of them added.

