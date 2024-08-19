Muscat: Omanis traveling to India have been urged to appropriate visas according to the purpose of travel (tourism, medical or education) to avoid any inconvenience.

The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in New Delhi said Omanis wishing to travel to the Republic of India should follow the duration of the visa and not exceed the specified period, which is mentioned through a stamped page on the passport.

The embassy said that according to Indian laws, a traveller whose visa has expired is prohibited from leaving India until he is issued an exit visa, which takes up to three days to process at least, with a fee of up to RO100. This procedure also applies to those who obtain a visa that does not match the actual purpose of their travel, such as traveling for medical treatment on a tourist visa, for example.

Recently, there was a case of an Omani family who was stranded at New Delhi Airport, who were provided accommodation until the procedures were completed and tickets on the next flight.

