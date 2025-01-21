Muscat: VFS Global has launched an online platform to make Indonesia’s Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) application process seamless for travelers, promote inbound tourism, and enhance customer experience.

The platform is in line with the Indonesian government’s ongoing efforts to enhance its tourism infrastructure and services to welcome 14 million visitors in 2025.

VFS Global’s new e-VoA platform is available for nationals of all the 97 countries eligible for e-VoA, including UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman.

Travelers can now enjoy a quicker and smoother visa application journey through VFS Global by completing the entire process online and receiving a pre-approved e-VoA before departure.

Jiten Vyas, chief commercial officer and head of business Development, at VFS Global, said, “As a company, we are constantly working towards innovations that provide a seamless visa application submission experience to our customers. The launch of this innovative, secure, and user-friendly digital e-Visa on Arrival platform for Indonesia will undoubtedly streamline the visa application process, making it faster, easier, and more convenient.”

Four simple steps to apply for Indonesia e-VoA: Visit https://indonesiavoa.vfsevisa.id/, submit documents, pay fees, and receive a pre-approved e-VoA by email before departure.

With the payment having been made online, travelers can enjoy a smoother and faster entry experience through E-gates or immigration counters.

VFS Global’s new e-VoA platform offers OCR technology which will enable applicant details to be auto-populated, thereby saving time and effort for applicants. The new platform will also provide a group booking facility which could be beneficial for travel trade and conventions.

Travelers applying for Indonesia e-VoA via VFS Global will get a dedicated email and live support in seven languages - English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French – to help them with their queries. VFS Global will add more language support in due course of time for key markets.

