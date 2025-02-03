Madrid: The National Travel Operator - Visit Oman, and the Spanish travel tech startup, Passporter, have signed an agreement to boost tourism to the Sultanate of Oman.

The partnership, announced at Fitur 2025, aligns with Visit Oman's strategy to create an omnichannel framework that expands the digital distribution of the country's tourism supply chain.

Passporter offers a community-driven platform to share travel experiences and will play a key role in showcasing Oman’s beauty and diversity to a global audience.

With over 1 million followers, Passporter supports users throughout their journey, from planning to sharing experiences, making it an ideal partner for Visit Oman’s ambitious tourism goals.

With a 360-degree marketing approach, the campaign will feature influencers from Spain, France, and Germany exploring Oman’s treasures and creating inspiring content to captivate travelers worldwide.

The campaign will leverage Passporter’s extensive reach, distributing engaging content in five languages across its platforms to maximize visibility and attract a wider audience.

Targeting end consumers, with a specific focus on travelers from Spain and other European countries, the campaign will highlight Oman’s unique cultural experiences, breathtaking landscapes, and luxurious hospitality. The aim is to increase European tourism to Oman and drive bookings for the country’s various tourism services.

Shabib al Maamari, managing director of Visit Oman, said, “The activation of Passporter’s destination marketing campaign is a crucial step in our strategy to establish an omnichannel framework. By collaborating with leading digital platforms like Passporter, we are enhancing our digital distribution efforts, raising awareness about Oman, and inspiring travel to the country. This integrated approach will seamlessly connect travelers with booking experiences through online travel agencies (OTAs), support our local tourism providers, and strengthen Oman’s position as a preferred travel destination.”

Diego Rodríguez, CEO of Passporter, added: “At Passporter, we believe that inspiring travel experiences are key to driving bookings and turning a country into a must-visit destination. We are thrilled to partner with Visit Oman to showcase the captivating beauty and diverse experiences this incredible country has to offer. Our platform inspires travelers through interactive itineraries and engaging storytelling to support Visit Oman’s goal of attracting a global audience. With a community of over one million engaged followers who ‘plan, travel, and share’ their adventures, we are confident we can spark enthusiasm for Oman and encourage its inclusion on their travel lists.”

© All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).