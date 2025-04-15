Etihad Airways is launching its biggest annual summer sale with up to 30 per cent off on a wide range of destinations across its network, to help guests plan their summer travel.

Guests can book their flights at special sale fares until 18 April to various exciting Etihad destinations, including Prague and Warsaw launching in June, and travel between 1 May and 30 September 2025.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "Summer is the perfect time to create unforgettable travel memories, and we're making it easier with these special fares across our network. Whether you're dreaming of pristine beaches, cultural adventures, or family fun, our summer sale offers something for everyone. Book early and give yourself something wonderful to look forward to."

Etihad Airways makes flying with children simple. From dedicated family check-in desks to priority boarding for families with little ones, the airline takes care of all the details so parents can focus on making memories together. Young travellers on longer flights enjoy the 'Little VIP' experience with themed amenities and activity packs designed for different age groups, while the inflight entertainment system features a wide selection of family-friendly movies, TV shows, music and games.

Adventure travellers can discover Etihad's expanding network with 15 new destinations launching this year, as well as our seasonal summer routes to Antalya, Santorini and Nice, offering even more exciting places to explore around the globe. This significant expansion opens up fresh horizons for those seeking thrilling experiences and new adventures.

Cultural enthusiasts can explore destinations rich in history, art, and traditions across Etihad's global network. From European masterpieces to Asian temples and ancient wonders, the airline connects Abu Dhabi to some of the world's most culturally significant sites and experiences.

Food lovers can indulge in Etihad's celebrated dining experience featuring dishes that blend Middle Eastern flavours with global culinary traditions. Menus showcase local specialties and international cuisine inspired by the destinations Etihad serves, paired with a thoughtfully selected range of beverages to enhance the dining experience at cruising altitude. -TradeArabia News Service

