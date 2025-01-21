Muscat – Port Sultan Qaboos registered an important milestone in 2024 welcoming 190 cruise ships and exceeding its target of 134 vessels by 41%. The achievement underscores the port’s growing role in Oman’s expanding cruise tourism sector.

Ahmed al Sawai, Director of Oman Vision 2040 Office at Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT), shared the figures during an interview with Oman TV. He highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance the port’s capacity and appeal, led by Omran Group, which oversees its development. “Port Sultan Qaboos is one of three key ports in the sultanate that is actively working to attract tourists from around the world,” he said, emphasising the strategic role of maritime tourism in Oman’s broader tourism agenda.

A study commissioned by MHT has reinforced the significance of cruise tourism in boosting Oman’s global tourism appeal. The ministry is implementing a short-term plan that involves leveraging 13 ports across the country to attract a higher number of international visitors.

Looking ahead, Sawai highlighted developments in Muscat governorate, where 97 tourism projects have been launched under the government’s 2021-2025 Five-Year Plan. Among these, 34 hotel projects have been completed, while 30 others are under construction. Sawai informed that the developments include eight integrated tourist complexes designed to offer a mix of accommodation, entertainment and leisure services, further contributing to the national economy.

