Salalah – Dhofar is implementing major tourism and recreational developments as part of efforts to diversify the economy and promote sustainable growth. Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, announced steady progress on the Boulevard Razaz project, a landmark initiative in Ittin Plain, Salalah.

With an investment of RO40mn, the project is expected to become a major draw for visitors, attracting over 1mn tourists annually while generating around 1,500 jobs. It is a key component of the governorate’s strategy to expand non-oil income sources and enhance quality of life.

Sayyid Marwan made the announcement during the opening session of a two-day meeting on Sunday on ‘All of Oman’, a national programme aligned with Oman Vision 2040. Organised in collaboration with regional administrations, the programme reflects the country’s shift towards decentralised development.

“’All of Oman’ empowers governorates with more administrative and economic authority in line with directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik,” said Sayyid Marwan. “Projects such as Boulevard Razaz are part of a comprehensive approach to promote growth and sustainability.”

The 470,000sqm Boulevard Razaz project will include a waterway, landscaped gardens, a hotel and an exhibition centre, making it one of the most significant tourism developments in the southern governorate.

Dhofar’s development plans also include energy and infrastructure projects. The Dhofar 1 wind power plant currently supplies 50MW of electricity – enough to power 16,000 homes. Two more facilities – Dhofar 2 and the Sadah wind farms with combined capacity of over 230MW – are scheduled to begin operations by 2027. These projects are expected to contribute significantly to the sultanate’s renewable energy goals.

In the leisure and tourism sector, new recreational sites such as Uptown and Agbir in Ittin, as well as scenic viewpoints in Dummar, Darbat and Hamrir have already been launched.

On the infrastructure front, preparations are under way for a RO35mn dualisation project of the 33km Raysut-Mughsail road. The project will include bridges, roundabouts and animal crossings to improve connectivity between Salalah and western Dhofar.

Additionally, key roads in Salalah – Sultan Qaboos Street, Sultan Taimur Street, Al Farooq Street and the Ittin intersection – will be upgraded to improve traffic flow and enhance access to the Sarfait border crossing with Yemen.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

