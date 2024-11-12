Muscat – As the National Day holiday approaches, residents in Oman are eagerly planning getaways, sparking a surge in bookings for both local and international destinations. Travel agencies are reporting a rise in enquiries as holidaymakers consider both short domestic trips and nearby international options.

Asian destinations like Malaysia and Thailand continue to be popular, while new options like Kazakhstan and Armenia are generating interest for their scenic landscapes and rich cultural offerings.

Domestically, Oman’s cooler weather with the onset of winter has spurred interest in mountain retreats, desert camps and coastal escapes alike. Many are eyeing trips to Masirah Island, Sur or Ras al Jinz for a nature-focused break.

For some, the preference is to stay close to home. Khalid al Balushi, a banker in Muscat, shared his plans for a local holiday. “I would need at least a week to travel abroad, so I’ll be staying in Oman. I’m looking forward to a relaxing staycation in Sharqiyah Sands. It’s been a while since I connected with nature.” His plan reflects a trend of local escapes, with many hotels offering special deals to attract staycationers.

Najeeb C P, managing director of a ceramics company, has mixed views on the long weekend. “It’s crucial for my team to recharge and return productive,” he said. “However, breaks can impact business timelines. This year, I’ll be attending an event in India, representing Oman. Long weekends remind me of the value of teamwork and preparation, especially to ensure business runs smoothly while everyone unwinds.”

Though enthusiasm runs high, rising airfares are a deterrent for some travellers. Samira Nasser said, “Fares spike during holidays, so planning ahead is ideal. But holiday dates are often confirmed late, making it tough to avoid peak prices.”

For Samira, Sri Lanka is top of the list this holiday. “It’s close, easy to reach and visa-friendly. I love the beaches there.”

Among domestic destinations, Nizwa, Jabal Akhdar and Jabal Shams continue to attract visitors seeking scenic and cultural experiences, while quick, visa-friendly getaways like Georgia, Azerbaijan and Egypt are popular among international travellers.

A senior sales manager from Global Holidays said, “We have seen more interest in people opting for inbound travel, which is normal for shorter holidays. We also have enquiries for Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Georgia.”

Sreedhu Nair, Director of Sales at Travel Diaries, informed that there was growing anticipation for the holiday announcement. “Excitement is high following the official announcement,” he said, noting the interest in short, hassle-free trips with only ten days to go before the holiday starts.

“Many families are favouring local escapes, while Gulf destinations like Qatar alongside countries like Turkey and Cairo are trending among Oman’s travellers this holiday season.”

