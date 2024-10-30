Muscat: New Indonesia Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) service to commence in the first half of December and the dedicated email, live support, and websites to be available in seven languages - English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French

Group booking facility to be available for the benefit of travel trade and conventions.

Travelers applying for Indonesia e-VoA via VFS Global will get a dedicated email and live support in seven languages - English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French – to help them with their queries. VFS Global will add more language support in due course of time for key markets.

VFS Global’s new e-VoA platform, set to commence in the first half of December 2024, will be available for nationals of the 97 countries eligible for e-VoA, including Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

The Directorate General of Immigration under the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Indonesia has appointed VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, as the exclusive private service provider for Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) to make the process seamless, promote inbound tourism, increase investments into Indonesia, and enhance overall traveler experience

Travelers will soon be able to enjoy a quicker and smoother visa application journey through VFS Global by completing the entire process online before departure and receiving a pre-approved e-VoA.

The e-VoA can be easily obtained by visiting the VFS Global website, submitting all the required documents, and paying the necessary fees online before travel. Once the application is submitted, travelers can receive their visas on their email before departure. With the payment having been made online, travelers can enjoy a smoother and faster entry experience through E-gates or immigration counters

Silmy Karim, Director General of Immigration of Indonesia, said, “The Directorate General of Immigration offers the latest digital solutions that enhance the experience for foreign nationals who wish to visit Indonesia. In our collaboration with VFS Global, we aim to effectively contribute to increasing the arrival of foreigners, taking into account the network and digital platform owned by our partners.”

VFS Global’s new e-VoA platform will ensure all the documents applicants submit are complete and error-free. It also offers OCR technology which will enable applicant details to be auto populated, thereby saving time and effort for applicants. The new platform will also provide group booking facility which could be beneficials for travel trade and convention

Indonesia has set a target of welcoming 14 million visitors in 2024 and has already achieved 9.92 million arrivals from January to August 2024. The user-friendly eVoA solution aligns with Indonesia’s ongoing efforts to enhance its tourism infrastructure and services.

