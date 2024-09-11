Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in the Sultanate of Oman issued regulations for the protection of air passenger rights, which also include issues related to baggage handling and allowance.

The passenger rights were issued after several discussions and consultations conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority with government agencies, the private sector, and relevant organizations.

Speaking to the Observer recently, Kamil al Awadhi. Regional Vice President of Africa & Middle East at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, "The authorities in the Sultanate of Oman engaged with major stakeholders that include the airlines and the airports."

Article 54 of the decision states that the passenger has the right to carry baggage as stipulated in the contract of carriage in terms of the permitted number of bags, dimensions, and weights.

Article 55 says the passenger is obligated to disclose his valuable luggage before handing it over to the air carrier. If this luggage is lost or damaged after the air carrier has agreed to transport it, he will be compensated according to the value declared in the disclosure form.

Article 56 states that the air carrier is obligated to register the passenger’s baggage according to the allowed number without any excess provided that the value of excess baggage whose freight value is calculated separately.

The air carrier must provide the passenger with the required registration and disclosure mechanisms, if exceptional baggage handling is required, such as oversized baggage.

Article 57 states that If the checked baggage does not arrive within 21 days of the date on which it should have arrived, the passenger has the right to claim that the baggage is treated by the air carrier as lost.

In the case of damage, the passenger must file a complaint to the carrier forthwith after the discovery of the damage, and, at the latest, within 24 hours from the time of the arrival at the destination or from the time on which the aircraft ought to have arrived.

The air carrier is obligated to compensate the passenger for each piece of registered baggage under Articles (60) and (61) of these regulations.

Article 58 states the air carrier must deliver the passenger’s baggage if he is unable to travel after the check-in. In the event of delay, destruction, loss, or damage in

re-delivery, the air carrier must compensate the passenger per Articles (60) and (61) of these regulations.

Article 59 states the passenger shall be entitled to compensation from the air carrier if his luggage is delayed in reaching the final destination, the equivalent of 148Special Drawing Rights, when the baggage arrives later than the arrival time specified, for the first day.

The air carrier is obligated to compensate the passenger for any financial costs incurred by the passenger due to the delay of his baggage, with a maximum of

(1,288) one thousand two hundred and eighty-eight Special Drawing Rights.

Article 60 states the passenger shall be entitled to compensation from the air carrier in the event of damage, loss, or defect in his baggage, equivalent to (20) twenty

Special Drawing Rights for each kilogram, with a maximum of 1,288 Special Drawing Rights for each piece of that baggage.

Article 61 says the air carrier is exempt from paying compensation if the passenger's baggage is naturally perishable or requires special handling, and the passenger did not disclose this information.

The air carrier is also exempt from paying compensation if the carry-on baggage is lost or damaged unless the damage is caused by the air carrier's fault.

