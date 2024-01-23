Netflix said on Tuesday it will bring WWE's flagship weekly program, Raw, to the streaming platform in January 2025.

As part of the deal, Netflix will also be the exclusive home to all WWE shows and specials outside the U.S. as available.

The deal marks a major shift for World Wrestling Entertainment, which is a part of TKO Group Holdings, as Raw leaves linear television for the first time since its inception 31 years ago.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)