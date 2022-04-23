Saudi Arabia - National flagcarrier Saudia Airlines has resumed its direct flights to Mauritius which will operate thrice a week. With the removal of the PCR test requirement for travel into the island, it has become more easy to enter Mauritius compared to other countries.

A paradise island, it is surrounded by beautiful white sandy beaches and cliffs that offer, together with the blue lagoon, an extraordinary scene that varies according to the seasons and the time of the day. Mauritius also prides itself as being one of the most romantic destinations in the world.

With the resumption of flights, Saudis are now able to travel again into this magnificent destination, and enjoy what this paradise island has to offer, said a spokesman for The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority.

"From the start, Saudis visiting Mauritius will instantly feel welcome, they are treated to a warm attitude by locals, the Mauritian hospitality, rooting from an extraordinary mix of cultures, religion and ethnicities. All the communities live in harmony by nurturing their own culture and heritage, and sharing them with visiting guests," he stated.

"We have plenty to offer to the kingdom's travellers - be it families, couples, adventure tourists, or Saudis who wish to see this paradise island and all it has to offer," he added.

Mauritius is an island, and water sports is a must. Whatever the age or fitness level, you will surely find an activity that will suit you. Activities such as pedalo, kayak, stand-up paddle, and glass-bottom boat, there are also operators for specific outings such as dolphin viewing or big-game fishing, Submarine ride, the undersea walk, the underwater scooter and the parasailing for those looking for more thrilling activities.

Aside from the water activities, Mauritius also has plenty to offer adventurous travellers in both air and land, trekking, quad biking, Safari, horse riding, double zip lines and skydiving.

"But not all activities are for our adrenaline-fueled travellers, Mauritius also prides itself as being one of the most romantic destinations in the world, a romantic dinner by the beach under the stars, Wellness packages for couples at the Spa, Catamaran cruises in exclusivity, Saudis who want to realize their dream and spend the most beautiful day of their life on a tropical island on the beach at sunset, we can make it!," said the spokesman.

"And finally, Mauritius is perfect for the family getaway and spending quality time this Eid. Saudis traveling to Mauritius with their family are offered activities for all ages, great for the family quality time, as well as safari to approach African animals will surely be memorable for the young ones and young at heart," he added.

According to him, the coastal landscapes also change according to the region - they are nothing alike.

Also he pointed out that the time spent at the hotel would also never get boring either. "Hotels in Mauritius offer a wide choice of sea and land activities for families. Some of them also offer art or cooking workshops, an opportunity to learn a little more about local cuisine while having fun with the family. Some children will prefer to spend time at the Kids’ Club with other kids of the resort while their parents relax on the beach or at the spa."

"Babysitter services are also usually available. The activities proposed are very diverse and resourceful, both indoors and outdoors, suitable for different age groups. Some resorts even organise outings on the surrounding islands for teenagers who will love playing adventurers!,"he added.

