UAE - Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is offering guests a spectacular staycation experience to celebrate Eid Al Adha in partnership with Infinity Des Lumieres located in Dubai Mall.

Available from July 1 until September 30, with prices starting from only AED450, enjoy an unmatched experience at the UAE’s first boutique hotel. With the Art Staycation, kick back and relax in stylish and utterly comfortable rooms complete with amazing views of the Dubai Creek or Dubai Skyline, the most heartwarming breakfast for two at Open Sesame, and two complimentary tickets to immersive Infinity des Lumieres shows.

Located at Dubai Mall, only 15 minutes walking distance from the stunning Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, IDL is an art initiative which combines varying formats of digital art including multimedia exhibitions, contemporary immersive installations, and art in virtual reality resulting in interactive displays. To compliment the array of engaging art available at the hotel, guests can head over to IDL to enjoy a one-of-a-kind affair and experience art in new dimensions.

Bringing guests a unique and immersive art-fuelled getaway, this unmissable staycation also offers a 25% discount at all dining venues located at the hotel including, Open Sesame and Orange Feels Bar & Shisha Lounge. Making the offer even more enticing for those with family, children up to 12 years can enjoy one complimentary meal, with a paying adult, at any of the hotel’s F&B outlets, with a limit of one child per family.

