Grammy award-winning Hip-Hop superstar, Macklemore, will perform at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on October 28, 2023.

The Seattle native, who has scored two Billboard Hot 100 No 1’s, said: "I can't wait to come back to Dubai to perform for the beautiful people in one of the most amazing cities in the world!”

Macklemore is set to bring a dynamic blend of hip-hop and pop to the Coca-Cola Arena stage, promising an unforgettable night of music and entertainment. With multiple Grammy Awards to his name, Macklemore has garnered worldwide recognition for his chart-topping hits and thought-provoking lyrics which have consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity in the music industry.

His chart-topping tracks, including "Thrift Shop" and "Can't Hold Us,” have not only topped the charts but have also resonated with audiences worldwide, sparking important conversations on topics such as equality and self-expression.

Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, said: "Dubai, get ready to unleash your inner thrift shopper because Macklemore is about to drop some musical bargains that'll leave you feeling like you scored big-time in the charts aisle. What a weekend this is going to be, the Coca-Cola Arena will be turned into a treasure trove of hip-hop and R&B hits and it's time to pop some tags and enjoy the ride!"

Macklemore's Dubai performance promises to be a sensational live experience as part of a weekend of incredible music at Coca-Cola Arena, brought to you by Dubai Calendar and presented by All Things Live Middle East.

