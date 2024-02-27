Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, has announced the extension of The Wonderers’ Kids Fest until March 9, due to popular demand.

The fest offers children a chance to play giant board games like ‘Snakes and Ladders’ and '4-In-A-Row', alongside activities like face painting, balloon modelling, and more.

The festival runs daily starting at 5 pm, offering families a safe and enjoyable outdoor experience, a statement said.

All Wonderers’ Kids Fest activities are free of charge and included as part of the Global Village entry ticket, organisers said.

