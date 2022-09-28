CHONGQING — Saudi artist Rashid Al-Shashai fascinates art lovers by displaying his artwork "Gate to the East" in one of the most famous cultural and art festivals in Chongqing IFS in China.



According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al-Shashai indicated that his artwork symbolizes the connection of many cultures and civilizations, noting that the idea of his artwork was inspired by several elements that combine the past and the present.



Al-Shashai collected elements from several countries and cities in Asia, to result in an artwork representing a gateway to cultural exchange between the countries of the East, as he combined one of the archaeological roads and corridors in AlUla, also the waterwheel in India, as well as a famous library in Chongqing.



As for the characteristics and elements that were used in the Gate to the East, Al-Shashai said that the artwork is a multi-level pyramid with a height of 10 meters and a width of 16 meters. Noting that it is made of eco-friendly bamboo, and he designed it to reflect the undulating mountains in Chongqing.



He noted that he used bamboo due to the fact that it represented the trademark of Chongqing, which was once part of the identity of the ancient Ba and Shu kingdoms.



The artwork will last for 6 months throughout the duration of the festival, as the festival was opened in mid-September of this year 2022. It is being held for the fifth year in a row. The festival is characterized by its interest in several fields such as art, culture, fashion and design.



It is noteworthy that the "Gate to the East" is based from his previous artwork "A Concise Passage" that was displayed at the Desert X AlUla 2020. The idea revolves around the story of the passage of goods and trade convoys from the ancient past to modern times.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).