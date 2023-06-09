It's easy to lose a key or perhaps an ID card considering these are small items that can easily slip through your bag — but a guitar? A scooter? Believe it or not, these two are among the items that passengers have forgotten in their Uber rides over the past year. Once, a Cartier box was also left behind,

Dubai has been named among the most 'forgetful cities' in the world this year, according to the annual 'Lost and Found Index' by Uber.

Besides guitar and scooter, the most unique 'forgotten' items also include a distinctive Nintendo Switch in a Super Mario cover — and a Cartier box!

Each year, the index offers a snapshot of the items that riders tend to forget — be they everyday objects or things you would never think could be forgotten. This is the seventh year that the company has released the index, which also highlights the cities that have shown the highest rates of forgetfulness, the specific times of day and days of the week when items are most left behind.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has previously published similar lists of forgotten items — of which a baby was the most unique one. In 2017, a Gulf couple forgot their sleeping newborn in a cab when they alighted at the airport. The child was soon returned to the worried parents.

Dubai has often been touted as one of the safest cities in the world with most lost items being returned to its owners safely. Last year, a taxi driver was honoured for returning Dh1 million that a passenger had forgotten. Earlier this year a Kyrgyz tourist was reunited with a Dh110,000 watch that she lost during a visit to Dubai a year ago, despite never filing a missing report.

Here are the top lost-and-found trends in Dubai as shared by Uber:

Clothing Phone / camera Luggage Wallet / purse Headphones / speakers Jewellery, Watches, and Make-Up Glasses Laptop Watch Books

Guitar Nintendo switch in a Super Mario cover Cartier box Scooter Burberry shawl

