Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating bookfair, is coming to Hidd, Bahrain.

Logos Hope will open to the public at Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP), operated by APM Terminals Bahrain, hosted by Almoayed Wilhelmsen Ltd, from June 7 to 18.

The ship visited Bahrain previously in 2013, when around 51,000 visitors were welcomed up the gangways.

Visitors to Logos Hope are offered an expanded selection of over 5,000 different titles of books at affordable prices. They cover a wide range of subjects including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith. With children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases and more, the bookfair has something for everyone.

The rest of the Visitor Experience Deck is also open for the public to explore; from the Welcome Area, which introduces the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays; to the International Café, which has ice cream, drinks and snacks for sale.

Opening hours are: Tuesday through Sunday: 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm. Closed on Mondays. Entrance fee: 0.500 fils per person (free entry for children under 12) and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Parking is available behind the Hidd filling Station. Shuttle buses will be provided from the parking lot to the vessel.

