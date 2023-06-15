With the Eid Al Adha break and school summer vacations only a few weeks away, a lot of families want to travel to destinations that are close to the UAE and do not entail extensive travel time.

Residing in the UAE provides us with a central location and abundant opportunities to venture to exotic places nearby.

Whether it's a visit to the Dead Sea, exploring the Pyramids, going to a rejuvenating yoga retreat or a European getaway, all of these options are conveniently less than five hours away from Dubai, making these locations ideal for short and week-long trips depending on the time that one has in hand.

Oman

Oman is conveniently reachable by a short 1-hour flight. The Sultanate offers a plethora of attractions for tourists. It presents an opportunity to escape the fast-paced environment of Dubai and discover a unique aspect of the desert.

With its diverse range of mountains, hillsides, and wadis, Oman is an ideal destination for adventurous individuals who enjoy activities such as hiking, rock climbing, and camping. Moreover, Oman provides an excellent setting to relax on sandy beaches, engage in scuba diving, and witness turtle watching.

Jordan

Jordan is a magical place with much to see and do. Swim in the Dead Sea which is located over 400 meters below sea level and is renowned for its hyper-saline water, providing an exceptional floating experience. Additionally, the Dead Sea is celebrated for its therapeutic and cosmetic benefits, owing to the presence of mineral-rich black mud that is utilized in various healing treatments. For many the ancient city of Petra is a not to miss attraction in this fascinating country. It's just 3 hours away from Dubai and would make a great trip over a weekend. Flight time from Amman to Dubai is 1 hour and 45min.

Egypt

Cairo, a city steeped in history, offers endless opportunities for exploration that could easily occupy weeks of one’s time. However, if one is looking for a short getaway, its proximity to the UAE makes it an excellent choice for a few days of discovery. With flight duration of less than 4 hours, one can quickly find oneself immersed in iconic attractions such as the Pyramids of Giza and the Egyptian Museum, which houses a wealth of ancient artifacts.

Make sure to allocate time for visiting art galleries. Tourists can indulge in shopping at the traditional Khan el Khalili Bazaar and experiencing a serene cruise along the Nile.

Georgia

The travel time to the capital Tbilisi is less than four hours. Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, is a city rich in history with ancient ruins, beautiful botanical gardens, and vibrant street life. The country experiences an average summer temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, while its winters are characterized by chilly temperatures. Visitors can explore Meidan Square, enjoy a cable car ride to Turtle Lake or visit the Mtatsminda Park.

Azerbaijan

Despite not being a widely recognized tourist spot, Azerbaijan offers a unique glimpse into a distinct facet of Europe. Embark on a journey to Baku's prominent street, to be captivated by its remarkable architecture and rich history. Alternatively, unwind along the Caspian Sea's tranquil shoreline. For an additional treat, pamper yourself with a therapeutic mud bath experience. The best part is that Baku is a mere three-hour journey away, enabling you to enjoy all these activities within a single weekend.

India

India caters to a wide range of interests and preferences. For those seeking lively celebrations, Goa is renowned globally for hosting the most exceptional parties. If tranquility is what you desire, consider engaging in yoga practice. Alternatively, if you're captivated by historical and architectural marvels, explore the various temples scattered across India, visit the majestic forts of Delhi and Rajasthan or absorb the grandeur of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, a beloved destination for those seeking a quick getaway, is conveniently located a little over four hours away from the UAE. The country's appeal is evident, with its diverse offerings of beaches, elephants, jungles, mountains, lakes, and much more. Although it is recommended to spend a day or two exploring Colombo upon arrival, the real gems lie outside the capital—stunning beaches, thrilling whale spotting opportunities, captivating tea plantations, and numerous other attractions await.

Maldives

Escape the hectic pace of daily life and immerse yourself in the serene and undeniably romantic Maldives in just 4 hours and 45 minutes of flying time. Experience the tranquility of turquoise beaches, charming, stilted houses, and a rich diversity of marine creatures. Indulge in a truly rejuvenating vacation that is recommended for couples and families seeking a blissful getaway.

Turkey

Turkey, the birthplace of numerous cultures and civilizations, stands as a bridge between Europe and Asia. Ankara has witnessed the rise and fall of countless civilizations that have governed the Anatolian lands for centuries.

The historical city of Istanbul, which is 5 hours away from Dubai, is a city that is historically and geographically significant as it straddles between the two continents. It is located in northwestern Turkey, stretching across the Bosporus Strait, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara. Today, it remains a vibrant and cosmopolitan city, with blending influences. Its stunning architecture, amazing landmarks and culinary delights make it one of the most captivating destinations in the world.

Greece

Immerse yourself in the captivating allure of Greece - marvel at the splendid blue and white houses of Mykonos, explore the magnificent Parthenon atop the Acropolis in Athens, or simply unwind on the serene beaches of Rhodes. Greece offers an abundance of beauty and a rich historical legacy. Visitors can make the most of culinary delights that await them. This destination is just under 5 hours from the UAE.

