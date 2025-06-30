Muscat: The private scheduled bus operator, Al Khanjry, will operate services from Riyadh and Dubai to Salalah during Khareef from July 5.

Tickets will cost AED350 for a return ticket from Dubai, while the one-way fare will be AED200.

And from Riyadh, it will cost SR600 for a return ticket, and SR300 for a one-way ticket

Dubai services will be operated on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays in the first week, with the daily service to be introduced from the following week.

The service is expected to get a positive response as an alternative to flight travel and encourage motorists to avoid long drives on the stretch that has been prone to accidents, according to Rashid al Khanjry, owner of Al Khanjry Transport.

It may be noted that around 70 percent of travellers to the Dhofar Governorate use road over air travel in Khareef.

Screenshot 2025-06-30 095320



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

