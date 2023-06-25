Everyone is excited for the long Eid Al Adha holidays and there are many special events and celebrations to fill up the long weekend – from fireworks to music concerts and live performances, shopping, workshops, meet-and-greets, and art events.

Here’s a guide to where you can spend time and have fun with family and friends across the UAE.

Dubai fireworks, shows and surprises

In Dubai, Eid Al Adha celebrations coincide with the opening weekend of Dubai Summer Surprises and there’s never been a more exciting start to summer in the city.

According to Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), for five nights — from June 27 to July 1 at 9pm — the skies over Dubai Parks and Resorts will light up with celebratory pyrotechnics. This is on top — no pun intended — the daily Dino Parade at 8pm, and extra entertainment at the famous Dubai theme park. There’s also a fireworks display at Dubai Festival City on Day 2 of Eid Al Adha at 9pm on June 29.

Eid weekend will also be full of incredible musical performances. Watch the one-night-only performance of Hussain Al Jassmi and Kadim Al Sahir, two of the Arab world’s most popular singers, at the Coca-Cola Arena on July 2. Before that, Saudi icon Mohamed Abdo will take the stage for a spectacular Eid show on July 1. Fans of comedy, will also enjoy UK headline comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe at Dubai Opera on July 3.

Stores across Dubai are promoting amazing deals from clothing, footwear and accessories, to fragrances, home décor and electronics that will be available with as much as 75 per cent off usual prices. Mercato Mall, meanwhile, is hosting its Circus Fiesta daily from June 28 until July 9, with shows and family-friendly activities for all.

Superhero fans should head down to Nakheel Mall for a chance to meet Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and The Flash from the Justice League, every day from 2pm to 10pm, from June 29 to July 29.June right the way through until 29 July .

While at Ibn Battuta Mall, in India Court and Egypt Court, there’s a treat in store for Batman fans, with the Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight experience, delivering interactive and virtual reality experiences, workshops, meet-and-greets and more, from 29 June to 29 July, daily from 2pm until 10pm.

A traditional Emirati band, meanwhile, will perform from 4pm onwards at City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Dubai Festival City and Ibn Battuta Mall on the first and second days of Eid, and Deira City Centre, Nakheel Mall, Circle Mall and The Outlet Village and Festival Plaza Mall on the second and third days of Eid.

Abu Dhabi activities galore

There are loads of things to do for Eid Al Adha in Abu Dhabi. Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi has actually started Eid celebrations this weekend with live entertainment and activities at Town Square, including a kid’s arts and crafts, gahwa caricature, and henna art. Musicians will continue to entertain shoppers while traditional Harbeyah dancers will put on a show three times a day until July 1.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, meanwhile, will be hosting various activations and events over Eid Al Adha, such as art workshops for kids aged 3 to 11. This is free from Thursday to Sunday (10am-6pm).

Kids go free offer also at Yas theme parks (although the offer is not only during Eid Al Adha). Kids below 12 years old get complimentary access to three world-class theme parks, including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi when accompanied by a paying adult.

Deerfields Mall will host a puppet show for children while shoppers can enjoy an extraordinary shopping extravaganza with discounts of up to 90 per cent across various stores.

Those looking for physical activities, Abu Dhabi Summer Sports is returning for a second year, promising to be bigger than before with 25 indoor courts and fields for various sports from badminton to football.

Meanwhile, Eid fireworks will happen on Wednesday, June 28, along Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Shows in Sharjah

There are various heritage and entertainment performances at various destinations across Sharjah.

With the reopening of the Sharjah Musical Fountain in Al Majaz Waterfront, residents and tourists can head to Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront, where there are traditional bands, including Al Harbiya (on June 28), Al Madhyama (on June 29), and Liwa (on June 30), that will deliver lively performances of popular songs. The shows at Al Qasba will take place at 6pm and 7pm, while at Al Majaz Waterfront, at 8:30pm and 9:30pm.

Visitors to the Al Heera Beach can catch daily performances from June 28 to 30. On June 28, the Liwa band will deliver four performances between 6pm - 9:30pm, while on June 29, Al Madhyama band will stage four performances along with a Mobile Robot Show. On June 30, Al Harbiya will perform four shows alongside the Chair Balance Show.

Those celebrating Eid Al Adha in the picturesque eastern town of Khorfakkan can head to the town’s serene beach to watch the Al Harbiya perform three shows from 6pm to 9.30pm, from June 28 to 30. There will be special shows like Beach Man on June 28, Mirrors on June 29, and Comedy Duo on June 30.

Meanwhile, those seeking a desert retreat experience can enjoy up to a 25 per cent discount at Mysk Al Badayer Retreat and Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, located in Kalba,

Fun in Ras Al Khaimah

Residents and tourists in Ras Al Khaimah can indulge in shopping and fun Eid activities at Al Naeem Mall. Free activities include traditional henna application, balloon bending, face painting, DIY play dough counters and a mascot parade.

