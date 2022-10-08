UAE - Now you don’t need to physically visit the world’s tallest building to enjoy the sights. You can get the experience and watch the city from the top of the Burj Khalifa from the confines of your home through the metaverse.

It was the the Covid-19 pandemic that inspired event management platform, Eventcombo, to launch this experience.

Enjoy an immersive 360-degree view of Dubai, as your digital avatar goes on a tour, with family or friends, around this majestic building.

Ride the elevator to reach the topmost floor and enjoy the sights of the emirate from the viewing deck.

