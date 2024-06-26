DUBAI - The Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment (DFRE) unveiled the most extensive programme yet for the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), running from 28th June to 1st September. Shoppers can expect unbeatable deals, exciting shows, and amazing prizes throughout the summer.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, said, "This year's Dubai Summer Surprises features the biggest summer line-up launched to date. Promising a memorable summer for everyone, we've designed an exceptional DSS programme that features thousands of offers and things to do for everyone."

The DSS kicks off with dazzling Opening Weekend Celebrations at select Dubai malls on 28th June. Shoppers can enjoy various artistic and entertainment shows featuring the "Quick Style" dance group, "Autostrad" performance group, singer-songwriter Dana Salah, and singer-songwriter Ali Gatie, among others.

The DSS 12 Hour Sale will be held on 28th June from 10 am to 10 pm, with discounts of up to 90 percent off across more than 100 brands at select malls.

Modesh World will mark its 25th anniversary grand celebrations this year, welcoming visitors at one of the region's largest indoor entertainment and amusement facilities with 170 rides and attractions, including an all-new Inflatable Park and Animal World Play Area, more than 100 arcade games and VR experiences, soft play areas, and much more.

The DSS opening weekend will also see the launch of Movie Magic at select cinemas across Dubai. Visitors can expect daily surprises and win instant prizes.

This summer, the "Beat the Heat" concert series returns for its third edition, transforming Dubai World Trade Centre into a hub of Indie Arabic music.