Dubai Duty Free has announced record sales of AED2.06 billion ($565 million) in the first quarter of 2025, driven by an exceptional performance in February, which recorded the highest monthly sales in the company’s history, reaching AED709 million ($194 million), reported WAM.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, confirmed that the strong performance during this period reflects the excellence of services and their integration with the growth in passenger traffic, especially in February, during which average daily sales reached about AED25.3 million.

Perfumes topped the sales categories with AED371 million, contributing around 18% to total revenue, while the confectionery sector saw remarkable growth of 57 per cent, supported by the great success of the Dubai-branded chocolate promotions.

