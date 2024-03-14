The inaugural auction conducted by RM Sotheby’s in Dubai of rarest cars and watches surpassed $17 million (Dh62 million), with three supercars going for more than Dh10 million each.

The top seller was one of just three in existence the 2016 Koenigsegg Agera RSR, bought for $3.38 million (Dh12.4 million). Powered by a 5.0 V-8 that produces 1,160 horsepower, the supercar had covered only 993 kilometres.

Dubai has become a top destination for collectors of arts, supercars, watches and other luxury items. Hence, many auction houses now choose Dubai to sell their rarest items in the emirate to get the best rates.

The second highest seller was the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss, achieving $3.211 million (Dh11.784 million), another world-record auction price for the model. Rounding off the top three sellers in Dubai was the 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé. The most powerful Aston Martin ever produced was grabbed for $3.07 million (Dh11.266 million).

“We have been working hard over the past few years to grow our presence in the region and are enthused with the interest generated in our inaugural sale as well as the excellent results. It underlines the passion for collector cars in the region and the growing appeal of acquiring cars in a live auction environment supported by the growing number of related events,” said Peter Wallman, chairman of RM Sotheby’s UK and EMEA

Top Ten Dubai Sales

2016 Koenigsegg Agera RSR $3.38 million 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss $3.21 million 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé $3.07 million 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Coupé $2.142 million 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione $1.467 million 2014 McLaren P1 $1.00 million 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet $792,500 Rolex Daytona UAE (Ref. 6263) $300,000 2015 Rolls-Royce 'Silver Spectre' Shooting Brake $280,625 1993 Ferrari 512 TR $275,000

Katia Nounou Boueiz, senior director and head of Sotheby’s UAE, said the inaugural auction in Dubai included 10 watches.

Among the other rarest supercars, the 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Coupé went for $2.142 million (Dh7.86 million), and the 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione, one of just 999 in existence, was grabbed for $1.467 million (Dh5.383 million), exceeded its pre-sale high-estimate.

Among watches, the highlight selling item was the Rolex Daytona UAE, which sold for an astounding $300,000 (Dh1.1 million). Made around 1978, the watch features the UAE coat of arms and the Arabic signature of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who was at the time the Minister of Defence.

In total, RM Sotheby’s inaugural Dubai auction grossed $17.381 million (Dh63.788 million) with 88.9 per cent of all lots sold out.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).