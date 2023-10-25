Dubai is officially turning into an open-air gym in three days — with the much-awaited annual 30x30 fitness challenge kicking off on October 28.

On top of the jam-packed calendar of free sporting activities and the flagship Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, new major events are lined up for this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge — including a world record attempt, a heart-racing skypool triathlon, and a stand-up paddle challenge.

Joining the thousands of people who are committing to 30 minutes of physical activity for 30 days? Here's a guide to the DFC's 30-day calendar this year — from fitness village timings to dates of major events.

There will be three fitness villages that will host free activities, classes, and this year: Kite Beach, Mushrif Park and One Central.

DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village:

RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre

Run and Ride Central (One Central)

Across the city

There will be more than 600 free fitness classes across the city, perfect for those seeking easy access to sport to support their 30X30 goals.

Other events throughout the month include the Dubai Padel Cup, which offers free clinics for the public, a junior programme, community tournaments, padel business talks, and a government padel tournament.

New events

Be part of history and join this Guinness World Record attempt for the world’s largest HIIT class on Sheikh Zayed Road. Led by Adidas and Les Mills and supported by Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police, this workout will take place early in the morning.

A pulse-racing triathlon at the Aura Skypool will see participants row 3km on a static machine, pedal 3km on a stationary bike, and finish with a 250m swim around the 360-degree infinity pool, all from 200m in the air.

Enjoy your workout with the iconic Museum of the Future (MOTF) as a backdrop. Offering a variety of wellness activities each day, including yoga and sound journey sessions, the sessions are open to participants aged 12 and above.

Major events

Dubai Ride will turn Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant cycling track for families, novice cyclists and cycling enthusiasts.

Participants can choose one of two routes; the 4km Downtown Family route along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard or the challenging 12km Sheikh Zayed Road course.

Presented by the RTA, this event is taking place against the beautiful backdrop of Hatta's iconic mountains. Open to all age groups, it offers free training sessions to master the art of Stand-Up Paddle (SUP), a mass challenge event, and a tranquil sunset yoga session to unwind amidst the stunning surroundings.

Free bus transportation will be provided from and to Dubai. And, to ensure everyone gets to ride the waves, 400 SUP boards will be available for use.

The Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, will also take place on the Sheikh Zayed Road on the final weekend of DFC 2023. There will be a choice of two distinct routes- a 5km route for beginners and a more challenging 10km route.

More activities

This offers cyclists the chance to explore Dubai South, with riders participating in the 80km and 40km routes. The Dubai South Run will feature 10km, 5km and 3km routes.

