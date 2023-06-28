Doha Oasis announced its festive program for Eid Al-Adha, to provide visitors with an immersive and magical experience. Where the public of all ages will find a variety of events and entertainment activities that will continue throughout all Eid in Doha Oasis.

These celebrations reflect Doha Oasis' commitment to the local community, providing them with the opportunity to celebrate Eid in one of the most distinctive destinations within the heart of Doha. The events are held in a safe and comfortable environment to provide everyone with an unforgettable experience.

Doha Oasis also offers visitors a comprehensive "summer with us" package, which includes entry to Fox Cinema to watch a movie, bowling, and paddle boarding for one to two hours, in addition to a coupon for entering the Quest entertainment city, and choosing one of the meals from Doha Oasis’ restaurants.

Unique dining options

Banyan Tree Hotel

Doha Oasis combines the best of leisure and hospitality activities in one destination, and during Eid Al-Adha, the delicious dining option will make your experience complete. Since Doha Oasis hosts guests from around the world, the restaurants will offer local and intercontinental menus to cater to each person's unique dining requirements, to their dining experiences unforgettable.

Il Gallante

Gather with your friends and family to celebrate Eid at Il Galante! On Friday, June 30 from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm, the Costa d'Almalfi Brunch takes you on an authentic Italian culinary journey sparkling with a live DJ performance. In addition to indulging in a wide range of fresh seafood at the live cooking station, appetizers, traditional Italian dishes and exquisite desserts, your little ones will enjoy various fun activities designed just for them.

Kalamkari.. The Art of Contemporary Indian Cuisine

Discover Kalamkari's latest culinary offerings with a special Eid edition full of surprises. Masala Dani will transport you to the bustling streets and diverse culinary landscapes of the Indian subcontinent with lively food stations and traditional entertainment on Thursday 29th June from 7-11pm.

Altitude Club Lounge

Treat yourself to an afternoon of pure bliss with an exquisite Eid tea experience at the Altitude Club Lounge, with complementing stunning views of the city and a unique selection of sweet and savory treats that pair perfectly with exceptional tea blends.

• Date: Daily during Eid

• Time: from 3 to 5:30 pm

• 50% discount for children from 6-12 years old

Printemps Doha

Printemps Doha, the main and ideal destination for a luxurious lifestyle, also celebrates Eid Al-Adha and welcomes the public with a wonderful variety of distinctive restaurants and cafes, to enrich the customers’ journey inside the store, and to meet the most demanding gastronomic demands.

Cova

This Eid, Indulge in Cova's Royal Afternoon Tea, savoring an array of delicious and beautifully presented desserts including mini pastries, homemade pralines, tartines and creme cotta with a wide selection of fine teas and Italian coffees.

Twiga

Gather your friends and family at Twiga, the prestigious dining destination in Printemps Doha, throughout Eid from 12 - 4 pm, where the world-famous restaurant invites its visitors to celebrate Eid in style and savor the most delicious culinary masterpieces and distinctive cuisine.

Crazy Pizza

Crazy Pizza adopts a new and fun dining concept. Treat your whole family this Eid to an authentic Italian feast and enjoy a specially prepared menu with signature dishes such as burrata salad, fried squid, zucchini and tiramisu. In addition, there will be an unlimited number of pizzas to choose from.

Five-star hotel and resort (Banyan Tree)

Banyan Tree is your perfect choice for spending a perfect Eid holiday and enjoying several activities of relaxation and recreation; this is evident in the provision of its luxurious suites, guest rooms and serviced hotel apartments. Banyan Tree offers the "Celebration" package, which allows access to exclusive benefits for an unforgettable experience, including early check-in, late check-out, stunning city views from your room or suite, while enjoying a wonderful breakfast at Il Galante. During your stay, in addition to joining the Banyan Tree Rejuvenating Spa for 60 minutes and discovering the City of Games Quest, and if you are looking for a luxurious escape or an unforgettable dining experience, enjoy 20% off with a unique culinary journey in one of our signature restaurants.

• Early check-in and late check-out

• Access to the Quest Theme Park

• 60-minute massage therapy; • 20% discount on food and beverages during your stay (except Vertigo)

"Stay Healthy" at Banyan Tree Doha

Banyan Tree Spa offers a unique experience, with its Stay Healthy package that provides the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation experience as it combines the best signature spa treatments with state-of-the-art hydrothermal facilities within the rainforest to maximize the wellness experience.

The "Stay Healthy" offer includes the following:

• A 60-minute rejuvenating body massage

• One day free entry to the luxurious indoor and outdoor swimming pools

• The Get Healthy set from Banyan Patisserie, including a healthy drink enhanced with sugar and gluten free cake

Doha Oasis swimming pool

• Beat the heat and indulge in a day of relaxation and rejuvenation during Eid at Banyan Tree Doha with an exclusive Oasis Day pass. Immerse yourself in a refreshing oasis of rejuvenation as you swim in our pristine indoor or outdoor pools.

• The Oasis Day Card is valid daily throughout Eid.

• Free entry for children under the age of 16 accompanied by at least one parent. In addition to access to the gym facilities, the outdoor swimming pool, the indoor swimming pool, the jacuzzi, the sauna, the steam room, and the Dome Garden.

Doha Quest Theme Park

Doha Quest is the newest indoor theme park in Qatar offering more than 30 rides and attractions in an indoor, air-conditioned environment. The city is a great choice for tour groups, couples, and families alike. Whether you are an adventure lover or just want to stroll through an inspiring environment, Doha Quest will offer you an exceptional experience.

During Eid Al-Adha, Doha Quest will witness unforgettable celebrations. Get ready to watch the slam dunk show, where air somersaults and breathtaking acrobatics are waiting for you! Don't miss this amazing offer! Wednesday 28th June to Sunday 2nd July 12 noon to 10 pm.

Vox Cinemas

Eid celebrations are not complete without taking some time to relax and have fun at VOX Cinemas in Doha Oasis. A unique concept of movie experience within the Doha Oasis complex, featuring 19 cinemas, a bowling alley, and a gourmet restaurant.

