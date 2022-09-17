UAE - DIVAlicious is bringing back its renowned exhibition to Dubai on September 23 and 24 at Godolphin, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel. Over 100 exhibitors will be present.

The exhibition features endless options for festive, bridal, western, and diffusion wear, accessories, fine jewellery, décor, festive gifting, and edibles. The DIVAlicious exhibition is bringing fashion from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Pakistan and Dubai-based brands.

Lakme Fashion Week Designer SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi will also be present with an extensive line up for men and women, created specially for the exhibition.

Free entry and valet from 10am till 8pm on both days. For more details, contact info@divalicious.com.

