RIYADH — In an eagerly anticipated announcement, the organizers of Riyadh Season 2023 have revealed the launch date for the highly anticipated #RiyadhSeasonTreasure hunt – Nov. 7.



The thrilling event offers participants a shot at an impressive grand prize totaling up to $1 million (SR3.75 million), along with weekly prizes valued at $600,000 (SR2.2 million).



With a combined total prize value of up to $1.6 million (SR6 million), this treasure hunt is poised to captivate participants from all corners of the globe.



A standout feature of the fourth edition of Riyadh Season, this competition unfolds through multiple stages that challenge participants to uncover clues, solve puzzles, and showcase their knowledge.



Embracing inclusivity, 8 of these stages will be accessible through a dedicated smartphone application, ensuring a broad and diverse audience can partake in the excitement.



Themed “Big Time,” the fourth edition of Riyadh Season promises a plethora of entertainment options and experiences.



Continuously drawing visitors from around the world to the heart of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, during the winter months, the season offers a chance to engage in thousands of concerts, exhibitions, and other distinctive entertainment events. Notable celebrities and influential international brands contribute to the grandeur of this occasion.



For those eager to secure their spot in the zone’s events and experiences, tickets can be conveniently reserved through the WeBook application.



As the countdown to the treasure hunt begins, anticipation is building for an adventure that promises not just rewards but an unforgettable experience for participants worldwide.

