Riyadh: Under the patronage of Prince Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh region, a ceremony was held on Tuesday evening to inaugurate 20 parks in Riyadh in the presence of Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh region.



The parks are spread across 18 residential districts, encompassing a combined area of 181,225 square meters.



The parks included the neighborhoods of King Faisal; Janadriyah; Dhahrat Laban; Al-Mansoura; Dirab; Al-Narjis; Ash Shuhada; Al-Yasmin; Al-Yarmouk; Al-Munsiyah; Al-Khaleej; Al Qadisiyah; Cordoba; Al-Rimal; Al-Rabie; Al-Mughrizat; Al Uraija Al Gharbiyah, and Al Aziziyah.



The parks’ total area of green spaces reached 50,000 square meters, including over 7,000 trees and shrubs.



Moreover, they are equipped with pedestrian paths spanning over 62,000 linear meters.



The parks also comprise 56 recreational areas and 6 playgrounds, accompanied by parking spaces for approximately 1,000 vehicles.



Additionally, they include more than 750 decorative lampposts.