The weekend is here and so are we with the list of exciting activities to do around the country!

Unleash your inner camper at Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat in Abu Dhabi. Head to the enchanting island in the capital city with your friends or family and experience glamping in beachside tents and caravans. Visitors can also indulge in delicious Arabic and intercontinental cuisine as well as take part in many water sports like kite surfing, paddle board, and more.

Hinglish comedy play Akbar The Great Nahi Rahe (Akbar is no longer 'The Great') is coming to the UAE to entertain audiences at the 14th Sharjah Children's Reading Festival, taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah. Directed by Dr. M Sayyed Aalam, the show has garnered numerous laughs and applause from audiences since its debut in India in 2019. It stars popular Pakistani child star Ahmad Shah and his brother Abu Bakr Shah, with the Pierrot's Troupe from India leading the way. Sunday, May 7. Tickets from Dh30, available for purchase through Platinumlist.

Attention, live music fans! The UK Pink Floyd Experience – A Tribute Show, is returning to Dubai Opera tonight. The production will celebrate 50 years of Pink Floyd's eighth studio album, The Dark Side of The Moon, with an elaborate musical showcase featuring the iconic group's best-selling tracks. Tickets from Dh195, available on Dubai Opera website.

Candlelight Concerts are back and this time the Belle Corde String Quartet will play instantly-recognisable tunes from popular Warner Bros. movies. Guests at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates will get to relive soundtracks like I’ll Be There For You from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, the Hogwarts’ Anthem from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and the theme song from the 1989 Batman, among many others on May 6, from 6.30pm onwards. Tickets from Dh150.

Katsuya Hyde Dubai is set to take sushi lovers through the fun and educational process of mastering the art of sushi-making. Guests will have the opportunity to learn the techniques, tips and secrets of sushi making, including how to properly prepare and roll sushi, select ingredients and create that perfect balance of flavor under Chef Pavel Nigai. Every Sunday, from 12pm till 8pm, Dh299 per person. For bookings, call 04 871 1111.

