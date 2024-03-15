AL AIN - In celebration of Emirati Children's Day, Al Ain Zoo is preparing to welcome its young visitors for free. It is inviting all UAE children up to the age of 12 to enjoy a multitude of joyful experiences, adventures and interactive activities dedicated to them.

The Zoo offers a full range of visitor experiences that interest family members of all ages. It wants to encourage children to enjoy events such as the Wings of the Sahara Show, hippo enclosure, Giraffe feeding, budgie feeding, the lemur walk and animal keeper talks, in addition to the educational tours provided at Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre and the Al Ain Safari.

Al Ain Zoo also offers unique experiences designed for children to develop their cognitive, intellectual, cultural, social, and physical skills. One such experience is the Children's Discovery Garden, which promotes a love of discovery and offers fun activities that entail direct and safe interaction with animals.