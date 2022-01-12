RIYADH: Saudi Arabia maintained its top three position among the world's donors for humanitarian assistance in 2021 according to the UN’s Financial Tracking Service, the chief of KSrelief said on Wednesday.

The Kingdom also topped the biggest donors for Yemen, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al-Rabeeah said.

FTS is a centralized source of data and information on humanitarian funding flows and is managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s directives for KSrelief to document the Kingdom’s assistance at relevant international institutions have contributed to highlighting the great humanitarian efforts of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in realizing this big achievement that reflects the level of support and follow up of the wise leadership,” Al-Rabeeah said.

He noted that Saudi Arabia has always provided, and continues to provide, generous assistance to the needy wherever they are, which reflects the deep values of the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Rabeeah expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the leadership’s unlimited support and concern for humanitarian work that allows the Kingdom to occupy a high international status in this field.

The FTS revealed that the Kingdom ranked third in the world after the US and Germany for the amount of humanitarian aid provided which totalled more than $1.2 billion, and was the top donor to Yemen by providing the country with more than $934 million in 2021.