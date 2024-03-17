RIYADH — The fourth National Campaign for Charitable Work in Saudi Arabia has received donations exceeding SR1 billion on its opening day, initiated by generous contributions from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The campaign, set to continue accepting donations through the Ehsan Charitable Work Platform until the end of Ramadan, highlights the Kingdom's collective spirit of benevolence during the holy month, a prime time for charity and goodwill.

This remarkable influx of donations underscores the societal cohesion within the Kingdom, where individuals and organizations eagerly contribute during Ramadan.

To date, the Ehsan platform has amassed over SR6 billion in donations, with more than 113 million donation transactions benefiting over 4.8 million recipients across various charitable and developmental sectors, including education, health, food, housing, and religion.

In this fourth iteration, King Salman contributed SR40 million, while the Crown Prince donated SR30 million, reaffirming their enduring support for charitable endeavors across the Kingdom.

Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, chairman of the Ehsan Supervisory Committee, expressed his profound gratitude to the royal donors for their ongoing generosity, which significantly bolsters the success of charitable activities in Saudi Arabia.

Donations to the campaign can be made via the Ehsan platform's app and website, or by contacting the dedicated hotline to access designated bank accounts for contributions.

The initiative welcomes support from individuals and entities across government, private, and non-profit sectors, embodying a collective commitment to humanitarian aid and charitable work, particularly during Ramadan.

The Ehsan platform, underpinned by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), epitomizes digital and professional charitable work in the Kingdom, upheld by oversight from 13 government agencies to institutionalize and ensure the efficient utilization of donations.

A Shariah committee oversees the platform's adherence to Islamic principles, guaranteeing that Ehsan's operations are in full compliance with Islamic law.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).