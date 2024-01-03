RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has approved hosting 1,000 Umrah pilgrims from all countries of the world during the year 2024.

This is within the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh, minister of Islamic affairs, call and guidance, thanked the King, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for this generous gesture. He said that this confirms the great care of the rulers in serving Islam and Muslims, as well as in strengthening the bonds of brotherhood between Muslims in various parts of the world, and fruitful communication with those who are engaged in various fields of Islamic work.

Al-Sheikh said that the Guests Program would host 1,000 prominent Islamic figures from all around the world, including Islamic scholars, sheikhs, intellectuals, influential figures, and university professors to perform Umrah and pray in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The minister appreciated the continuous great support being received by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in various fields that contribute to the success of its mission to serve Islam and Muslims, as well as to spread the values and principles of the Islamic religion, and confront hatred, fanaticism and extremism.

He prayed to God Almighty to reward King Salman and the Crown Prince with the best reward for what they have provided and are providing with offering great services to Islam and Muslims, as well as to close their ranks, and achieve their unity. He also supplicated to perpetuate the blessings of security and prosperity in this country, and to accept the pilgrimage from the Umrah performers, and enable them to return to their country safely and comfortably.

