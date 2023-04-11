RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman launched on Monday the third edition of the National Campaign for Charitable Work (Ehsan) by donating a total of SR 70 million. The King donated SR 40 million, while the Crown Prince’s donation amounted to SR 30 million.



This was announced by Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) and chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Ehsan. “This initiative reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to supporting charitable endeavors, promoting virtues of righteousness, generosity, and giving, as well as encouraging both male and female citizens and residents to uphold social responsibility and solidarity, especially during the month of Ramadan. Ehsan is dedicated to creating digital products and services that benefit various philanthropic fields,” he said in a statement.



Dr. Al-Ghamdi thanked the King and the Crown Prince for their generous donations, saying that these exemplify their utmost keenness in supporting charitable works in various fields. He also appreciated the Crown Prince’s significant support and attention to the Ehsan platform, which has profoundly impacted its ability to support those in need and maximize its societal impact ever since its launch, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Dr. Al-Ghamdi emphasized that Saudi Arabia is a global leader in humanitarian, relief, and charitable work. “Saudi Arabia also invests in advanced technologies to develop effective digital systems, such as the Ehsan platform, that have been instrumental in offering simple, safe, reliable, and highly efficient donation methods. This approach aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of advancing and developing the non-profit work sector and increasing its contributions to society’s development,” he said.



Dr. Al-Ghamdi highlighted Ehsan’s dedication to developing digital services and solutions that serve various charitable fields, enabling benefactors to donate quickly and efficiently while ensuring that donations reach those in need.

