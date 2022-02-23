India recorded 15,102 new COVID-19 cases and 278 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

With this single-day rise of COVID-19 infections, the country's tally of cases touched 42,867,031 in the country, ANI reported.

The ministry informed that 31,377 fresh recoveries from Coronavirus were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 42,189,887 in India.

"The death toll moved up to 512,622," ANI added, noting that Kerala accounts for 130 deaths.

