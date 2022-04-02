A key witness in the drugs case involving Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, died of a heart attack at his home in Mumbai on Friday. Prabhakar Sail, 36, reportedly overheard a conversation relating to a payoff of Rs250 million.

Tushar Khandare, Sail’s lawyer told the media that he died of heart attack at his home late on Friday night. A special investigation team from Delhi had recorded his statement in the case a few days ago, said Khandare.

Sail had made sensational allegations against Sameer Wankhede, the controversial zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB); the officer is facing a departmental probe in the case.

While Wankhede denied all the allegations, Sail, who was the bodyguard of KP Gosavi, another NCB witness, alleged that about Rs80 million was meant for the officer probing the case.

Aryan was arrested on October 3, 2021 on charges of possessing narcotics drugs. He spent 25 days in jail before being released on bail by the Bombay high court. The superstar’s son was supposed to have gone on a two-day cruise from Mumbai.

However, the NCB claimed that it seized drugs from several people including Aryan.

