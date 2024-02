Bollywood's biggest stars, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are expecting their first child, they said in an announcement on Instagram today.

The heartwarming post, shared by Padukone and Singh, says 'September 2024' –indicating the expected delivery date – with illustrations of children's clothes and shoes as a border of the image.

In less than half an hour, the post has received more than 650,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Padukone was last spotted at the British Academy Film Awards, where she was seen wearing a stunning golden saree. The outfit shone bright, yet as soon as she took to Instagram, her comments section was rife with rumours of her pregnancy.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).