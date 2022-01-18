RIYADH - The Ministry of Health announced that starting from February 1, 2022, the Immunaztion status will be updated in the Tawakkalna app, 8 months after receiving the second dose.



The Ministry confirmed that the immunization status will not change if the period of receiving the second dose is less than 8 months.



The Ministry of Interior has stated earlier that starting from Feb. 1, all citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia must take the booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to secure their "immune" status on the Tawakkalna app.



The "immune" status is mandatory for all individuals 18 years of age and older who wish to attend any social, economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, entertainment or sporting event in the country.



People who are unable to receive vaccination for certain medical conditions according to what appears in Tawkkalna will be excluded from the decision, the ministry confirmed.