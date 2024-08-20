Tunisia - A small Cabinet meeting on Monday decided to activate the crisis cell at the Ministry of Health, strengthen the national rabies control programme, review and revise it in the light of current developments.

It also decided to bring forward the start date of the national rabies vaccination campaign and involve veterinarians and private doctors in the vaccination campaigns,

According to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry, the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Kamel Madouri, decided to take immediate and urgent measures to prevent the spread of rabies.

The meeting, which was attended by the ministers of interior, health, agriculture and environment, ordered the launch of central, regional and local awareness and vaccination campaigns, targeting weekly markets in the regions, and stepping up measures to improve environmental protection and eliminate the indiscriminate dumping of household waste. It also ordered the creation of toll-free numbers for citizens to receive advice, guidance and awareness-raising, and the provision of psychological counselling by psychologists where necessary.

Governors will be tasked with monitoring the implementation of the measures taken, holding regular follow-up and working meetings, and developing a legal framework to regulate the ownership of dangerous animals and dogs.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for the immediate implementation of these measures and the need for regular monitoring of their implementation.

He also stressed the urgent need to provide all logistical, material and human resources to further strengthen the measures taken to prevent rabies complications and to take all measures necessary for public order and health.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).