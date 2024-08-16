Tunisia - The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that it has not recorded any case of Mpox in the country, either imported or local, following the declaration of the disease as an international emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Regarding the preventive measures taken to prevent the entry of Mpox cases into Tunisia, the Ministry of Health said that it has taken all measures to strengthen health surveillance, vigilance and monitoring in the country, especially at the level of border crossings by the Border Health Control, according to the same statement.

The Ministry stressed the readiness of all the structures under its jurisdiction to face the introduction of this disease into the country and to take all the necessary preventive measures at national and regional level in anticipation of any developments in this area.

