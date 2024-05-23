Tunisia - Tunisia's public hospitals have 1.9 beds for every 100 inhabitants, according to the 24th report on infrastructure indicators in Tunisia.

The report, published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), shows that the number of beds in public hospitals has increased from 15,574 in 1994 to 22,888 in 2022. This figure is expected to reach 22,164 beds in 2023.

Greater Tunis accounts for a third of the beds, with 6,679 beds, and the eastern central governorate for 24%, with 5,638 beds, while the number of beds in the southwest does not exceed 1,440 beds.

The report also showed that the number of primary health centres in operation increased from 1,730 in 1994 to 2,113 in 2023, spread across 203 health departments.

As for private clinics, their bed capacity will increase from 4,092 beds in 2014 to 7,821 beds in 2023.

The report covered infrastructure indicators in the areas of health, education, training, higher education, scientific research, youth, sport, culture, tourism and children.

It also covered indicators in the areas of drinking water supply, connection to electricity networks, sanitation, communication and postal technologies, as well as general achievements in the transport sector and the development of industrial zones by the end of 2023.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).