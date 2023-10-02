Tunisia - Social Affairs Minister Malek Zahi said on Sunday that Tunisia is sparing no effort to support joint Arab action to provide care for disadvantaged groups, including people with disabilities.

Speaking at the opening of the 8th extraordinary meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, hosted in Tunis, he pointed out that various issues are on the agenda of this meeting such as the digitalisation of services to improve the situation of disadvantaged groups and the socio-economic inclusion of people with disabilities.

Ezzahi added that these issues will be discussed as part of preparations for the Arab summit on economic and social development due in Mauritania.

Tunisia intends to propose devising an Arab strategy aimed at developing statistics, a vector for inclusive and sustainable growth by excellence, he underlined.

