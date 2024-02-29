Tunisia - Minister of Health, Ali Mrabet, and his Saudi counterpart, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, signed on Wednesday in Tunis a framework agreement for cooperation between the two countries in the field of health.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, the two ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of blood transfusion between the National Blood Transfusion Centre and the Saudi blood transfusion services centre. They also agreed to develop an executive programme between the Ministry of Health's computer centre and the Saudi Virtual Hospital.

A working meeting was held between the Minister of Health and his Saudi counterpart and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of representatives of the Tunis Pasteur Institute, the National Blood Transfusion Centre, the National Centre for the Promotion of Organ Transplantation, the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products, the Directorate of Pharmacy and Medicines and senior officials of the Ministry.

The meeting discussed a number of issues related to bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including medical education and research, and the equivalence of diplomas, particularly for paramedical staff.

The Minister of Health and his Saudi counterpart then visited the National Centre for the Promotion of Organ Transplantation, where the Saudi Minister was briefed on the mission of this health facility.

